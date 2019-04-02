The Raconteurs Announce First New Album In A Decade

You'll hear the phrase "for the first time in a decade" associated with pretty much any news surrounding The Raconteurs. I'm guilty of it and am about to be so again and the band shared some exciting news.

For the first time in a decade (thank you, thank you) The Raconteurs will be releasing a new studio album. Their third full length album Help Us Stranger is due out on June 21st. The band recorded the album at Third Man Studio in Nashville and features appearances from Dran Fertita, Lillie Mae, and Scarlett Rische, all familiar faces in the Jack White world.

A headlining tour is expected to be announced soon as the band is currently scheduled to appear at a couple of festivals this summer.