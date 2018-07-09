Radiohead Treats Chicago To A Pair Of Rarities

Radiohead kicked off their North American tour in Chicago this past weekend and treated fans to rarely performed tracks.

On Friday night, Radiohead dusted off the Pablo Honey song "Blow Out" for the first time in ten years. On the second night, they gave the live debut of "Spectre" - their prospective song for the James Bond movie of the same name.

Check out footage of both songs below.

Video of Spectre - Radiohead - AMSP tour - Chicago night 2 - July 7