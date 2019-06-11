Hackers Hold Unreleased Radiohead Music Ransom, Band Decides To Release It Anyway

Material that was never intended for public consumption has now been released.

June 11, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum

(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features

Radiohead's OK Computer is widely considered to be one of the best albums of the 90's and one of the greatest of all time. The mystique of the band combined with the prestige of the album makes it desirable to hear early demos, outtakes, and other rehearsal tidbits that went into making the record.

Related: 5 Essential Radiohead Songs For New Listeners

A mini disc archive of Thom Yorke's was stolen that contained unreleased music from the OK Computer sessions and hackers leaked the material online. They were reportedly demanding $150,000 as ransom on the threat of releasing it to the public.

Instead of giving into it, guitarist Jonny Greenwood revealed the band went ahead and decided to release it. He said the sessions were "never intended for public consumption (though some clips did reach the cassette in the OK Computer reissue) it’s only tangentially interesting."

It's also worthwhile to point out the fantastic "Walter Sobchak vs Bunny's Toe" Big Lebowski reference Greenwood made in the subject line of his note.

For £18 ($22.90), you can purchase the entire collection and enjoy 18 hours of previously unreleased OK Computer sessions.

Listen to the entire collection here.

Tags: 
Radiohead
OK Computer

Recent Podcast Audio
Jeff Garlin having fun with Lin Brehmer Best Of XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Booksmart Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews John Wick 3: Parabellum Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Pokemon Detective Pikachu Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Long Shot Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Avengers: Endgame Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes