Hackers Hold Unreleased Radiohead Music Ransom, Band Decides To Release It Anyway

Radiohead's OK Computer is widely considered to be one of the best albums of the 90's and one of the greatest of all time. The mystique of the band combined with the prestige of the album makes it desirable to hear early demos, outtakes, and other rehearsal tidbits that went into making the record.

A mini disc archive of Thom Yorke's was stolen that contained unreleased music from the OK Computer sessions and hackers leaked the material online. They were reportedly demanding $150,000 as ransom on the threat of releasing it to the public.

Instead of giving into it, guitarist Jonny Greenwood revealed the band went ahead and decided to release it. He said the sessions were "never intended for public consumption (though some clips did reach the cassette in the OK Computer reissue) it’s only tangentially interesting."

It's also worthwhile to point out the fantastic "Walter Sobchak vs Bunny's Toe" Big Lebowski reference Greenwood made in the subject line of his note.

For £18 ($22.90), you can purchase the entire collection and enjoy 18 hours of previously unreleased OK Computer sessions.

Listen to the entire collection here.