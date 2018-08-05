How Rainbow Kitten Surprise's Genre Hopping Hit "Fever Pitch" Came To Be

"Fever Pitch" is packed with all kinds of twists and turns, but started out as a simple jam.

August 5, 2018
Marty Rosenbaum
Categories: 
Features
Lollapalooza

Rainbow Kitten Surprise's "Fever Pitch" will certainly end up on year-end lists of best songs.

The frenetic, genre hopping track takes listeners through all types of sounds that seemingly give it a complex story.

The band joined us backstage at Lollapalooza and revealed it all came from a simple jam. In fact, they sat on it for a couple of years before revisiting it and turning it into what it is today.

Watch their full conversation with Rainbow Kitten Surprise below.

Tags: 
rainbow kitten surprise
Lollapalooza
Artist Interview