How Rainbow Kitten Surprise's Genre Hopping Hit "Fever Pitch" Came To Be

Rainbow Kitten Surprise's "Fever Pitch" will certainly end up on year-end lists of best songs.

The frenetic, genre hopping track takes listeners through all types of sounds that seemingly give it a complex story.

The band joined us backstage at Lollapalooza and revealed it all came from a simple jam. In fact, they sat on it for a couple of years before revisiting it and turning it into what it is today.

Watch their full conversation with Rainbow Kitten Surprise below.