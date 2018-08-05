How Rainbow Kitten Surprise's Genre Hopping Hit "Fever Pitch" Came To Be
"Fever Pitch" is packed with all kinds of twists and turns, but started out as a simple jam.
August 5, 2018
Rainbow Kitten Surprise's "Fever Pitch" will certainly end up on year-end lists of best songs.
The frenetic, genre hopping track takes listeners through all types of sounds that seemingly give it a complex story.
The band joined us backstage at Lollapalooza and revealed it all came from a simple jam. In fact, they sat on it for a couple of years before revisiting it and turning it into what it is today.
Watch their full conversation with Rainbow Kitten Surprise below.