Rami Malek In Negotiations To Play Main Villain In Upcoming James Bond Movie

After taking home the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, Rami Malek's next act has been lined up.

According to Collider, Malek is in final negotations to play the villian in Cary Joji Fukunaga‘s upcoming film Bond 25. Malek's shooting schedule has been cleared to allow him to continue filming the hit TV series Mr. Robot alongside the James Bond film.

Bond 25 is set to hit theaters on April 8, 2020.