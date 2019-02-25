Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Jam With George Clinton

The Red Hot Chili Peppers and George Clinton share a long relationship.

Clinton's music with Parliament and Funkadelic served as a major influence to the band. Additionally, Clinton produced the Chili Peppers second album Freakey Styley and made an appearance alongside the band to perform “Higher Ground” after they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

Fittingly, Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic are opening for the Red Hot Chili Peppers on their current swing of Australian dates. Check out this video below showing Clinton joining the Red Hot Chili Peppers as they perform "Give It Away."