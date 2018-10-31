Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform Halloween Show At School Assembly

Assemblies were never the most exciting part of the school day. Sure, it broke up time between class and gave you the opportunity to joke around with friends. Chances are you've probably forgotten the content of most of the assemblies you attended.

That won't be the case for students at a California school when the Red Hot Chili Peppers showed up to play a surprise Halloween concert for students.

The Chili Peppers had a reason for being there as Chad Smith kids attend the school.

All members of the band were donning costumes to celebrate the occasion as well.

Who rocks out at 9:30am at my kids’ school?....We do! pic.twitter.com/O7Pza6iXnm — Chad Smith (@RHCPchad) October 31, 2018