Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform Halloween Show At School Assembly

The band got in the Halloween spirit by dressing in costume as well.

October 31, 2018
Marty Rosenbaum
Flea Of The Red Hot Chili Peppers

Photo: Christine Newsom/WXRT

Assemblies were never the most exciting part of the school day. Sure, it broke up time between class and gave you the opportunity to joke around with friends. Chances are you've probably forgotten the content of most of the assemblies you attended. 

That won't be the case for students at a California school when the Red Hot Chili Peppers showed up to play a surprise Halloween concert for students.

The Chili Peppers had a reason for being there as Chad Smith kids attend the school.

All members of the band were donning costumes to celebrate the occasion as well.

