The Regular Guy's Opening Day Prayer For The 2019 Cubs

From Tinker, to Evers, to Chance... Amen!

April 8, 2019
If the Cubbies 2-7 start has them in need of divine intervention, the Regular Guy is here at the perfect time!

Watch as he delivers his famous Opening Day Prayer at the 2019 93XRT Miller Lite Opening Day Live Broadcast.

