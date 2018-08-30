A Piece Of Rock History: The R.E.M. Tape That Started It All For The Metro

Here's a fun tidbit from our lengthy conversation with Metro owner Joe Shanahan about R.E.M.'s concert there in 1982.

Not only was this the first ever show at Metro, Joe still has the tape of it.

This is a collector's item and something Shanahan holds very dearly. Another reason for his fond appreciation of the tape is that he recorded his set from Smart Bar later on that night on the other side of it.

Shanahan had the opportunity to play the tape back to Mike Mills a few years later and Mills cringed upon hearing it. According to Shanahan, Mills was a little embarassed and exclaimed, "is that what we sounded like?!?!"