Richard Swift Passes Away At 41

The immensely talented musician has worked with The Black Keys, The Shins, and many more.

July 3, 2018
Marty Rosenbaum

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Sad news to pass along as Pitchfork is reporting that Richard Swift has died this morning in Tacoma, Washington.

The musician was a longtime collaborator with The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach having toured with the band as a bassist as well as performing in The Arcs. He also performed with The Shins from 2011-2016.

Today the world lost one of the most talented musicians I know. He’s now with his Mom and Sister. I will miss you my friend.

Swift was also an accomplished producer having producer credits on albums by The Shins, Damien Jurado, Foxygen, Guster, Sharon Van Etten, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, and more.

He was 41 years old.

