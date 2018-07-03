Richard Swift Passes Away At 41

Sad news to pass along as Pitchfork is reporting that Richard Swift has died this morning in Tacoma, Washington.

The musician was a longtime collaborator with The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach having toured with the band as a bassist as well as performing in The Arcs. He also performed with The Shins from 2011-2016.

Swift was also an accomplished producer having producer credits on albums by The Shins, Damien Jurado, Foxygen, Guster, Sharon Van Etten, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, and more.

He was 41 years old.