Robert Downey Jr. Once Got Busted For Smoking Pot At Disneyland
That's one way to harsh your mellow, man.
Robert Downey Jr. took part in what many have likely done over the course of human history. Smoke pot at Disneyland.
Downey Jr. was being honored as a Disney Legend and shared a story about the first time he visited Disneyland (via Variety).
“Here’s a bit of trivia for you, the very first time I went to Disneyland I was transported to another place…within moments of being arrested, I was brought to a surprisingly friendly processing center. Given a stern warning and returned, if memory servers, to one very disappointed group chaperone. I would like to make amends for whoever had to contain me for smoking pot in the gondola without a license," he said.
He seemed relieved following the admission telling the crowd "that's a load off."