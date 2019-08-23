Robert Downey Jr. took part in what many have likely done over the course of human history. Smoke pot at Disneyland.

Downey Jr. was being honored as a Disney Legend and shared a story about the first time he visited Disneyland (via Variety).

“Here’s a bit of trivia for you, the very first time I went to Disneyland I was transported to another place…within moments of being arrested, I was brought to a surprisingly friendly processing center. Given a stern warning and returned, if memory servers, to one very disappointed group chaperone. I would like to make amends for whoever had to contain me for smoking pot in the gondola without a license," he said.

He seemed relieved following the admission telling the crowd "that's a load off."