Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Announces 2019 Inductees
The induction ceremony will take place in April.
December 13, 2018
Radiohead, The Cure, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Roxy Music, Def Leppard, and The Zombies have been named as inductees to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2019.
The induction ceremony for this year's class will take place on March 29th at Barclays Center in Brooklyn with a TV broadcast on HBO airing at a later date.
Nicks becomes the first woman to be inducted into the Hall of Fame on two separate occasions having been inducted as a member of Fleetwood Mac.