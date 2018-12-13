Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Announces 2019 Inductees

Radiohead, The Cure, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Roxy Music, Def Leppard, and The Zombies have been named as inductees to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2019.

The induction ceremony for this year's class will take place on March 29th at Barclays Center in Brooklyn with a TV broadcast on HBO airing at a later date.

Nicks becomes the first woman to be inducted into the Hall of Fame on two separate occasions having been inducted as a member of Fleetwood Mac.