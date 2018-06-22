Rock & Roll's Fascination With Space, Explained
Frank E. Lee details the long relationship rock & roll has had with outer space.
June 22, 2018
Over the course of decades, musicians have been trying to connect with the cosmos. From lnterstellar lyrical content to the instrumental sounds of space, artists have long held a fascination with the galaxies above.
93XRT's resident science fiction aficionado Frank E. Lee joins Inside The Archives to discuss why rock & roll and space go hand in hand.
Subscribe to Inside The Archives on iTunes today! Rate and review the show, plus stream every episode on demand.