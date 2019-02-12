Rodrigo y Gabriela Announce Return To Chicago

Guitar virtuosos Rodrigo y Gabriela have announced their return to Chicago.

The duo will be performing at the Chicago Theatre on Friday, May 24th. The tour comes on the heels of their upcoming studio album Mettavoloution. The album is their first in five years and is due out April 26th.

Tickets for their Chicago Theatre show go on sale this Friday at 10 AM via Ticketmaster.