Watch Rodrigo Y Gabriela Perform Live From Studio X
Happening this Friday at 5:30 PM.
May 22, 2019
Rodrigo Y Gabriela will be making their long-awaited return to Chicago when they play the Chicago Theatre on Friday, May 24th.
Just hours before the show, the duo will be performing at a secret Chicagoland venue in front of an intimate Live From Studio X crowd. Didn't get tickets to the show? We've got you covered!
Head on over to 93XRT.com where we'll be offering a live concert webcast of Rodrigo Y Gabriela's Live From Studio X performance beginning at 5:30 PM this Friday!