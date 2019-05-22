Watch Rodrigo Y Gabriela Perform Live From Studio X

Happening this Friday at 5:30 PM.

May 22, 2019
Live From Chicago's Home For Music Lovers
Live From Studio X

Rodrigo Y Gabriela will be making their long-awaited return to Chicago when they play the Chicago Theatre on Friday, May 24th. 

Just hours before the show, the duo will be performing at a secret Chicagoland venue in front of an intimate Live From Studio X crowd. Didn't get tickets to the show? We've got you covered!

Head on over to 93XRT.com where we'll be offering a live concert webcast of Rodrigo Y Gabriela's Live From Studio X performance beginning at 5:30 PM this Friday!

