How Rodrigo Y Gabriela Used Lyrics To Write An Instrumental Album

For a band that primarily puts out instrumental pieces, it would seem counterintuitive to write lyrics. However, that was the approach Rodrigo Y Gabriela took to challenge themselves on their latest album Mettavolution.

"All the pieces have lyrics, we let the guitar sing the parts." Gabriela told Marty Lennartz during the band's recent Live From Studio X set at the Hideout. She added that someday the duo may bring someone in to sing the movements.

"We wanted to change the way we write the music in this duo. Everything we did for this album we did differently," she added. From writing, to recording in a new studio, to recording in a new city, Rodrigo Y Gabriela wanted to challenge their creative process.

Enjoy their Live From Studio X performance at the link above and purchase their latest album Mettavolution here.