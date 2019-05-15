Roger Daltrey Calls Out Fans For Smoking Pot At The Who Concert

If you're planning on seeing The Who at any of their upcoming tour dates, you better leave your pot at home.

The band just kicked off their Moving On! Tour and performed at New York City's Madison Square Garden Monday evening. In between songs, Roger Daltrey took to the mic when he caught a whiff of fans smoking pot. Daltrey has good reason to be sensitive as he's allergic to marijuana.

“All the ones smoking grass down in the front there, I’m totally allergic to it,” he said.

“I’m not kidding, whoever it is down there, you f$^@!d my night and you made me really … I’m allergic to that s*%# and my voice just goes [slurps]. So f$&@ you!”

Back in 2015, Daltrey called out the crowd at Long Island's Nassau Coliseum for the exact same issue. It's interesting to note both of these incidents took place in the New York City area. However, that seems to be purely coincidental.

Watch the incident below.

During the Moving On! Tour, The Who will be accompanied by a full orchestra for part of their set. Their Madison Square Garden setlist saw the band perform hits like "Pinball Wizard," "Who Are You," and "Eminence Front" all with orchestral accompaniment.

Despite calling out the crowd, fans got their money worth as The Who performed 24 songs in total while 19 of those were performed with the orchestra. "Subsitute," "I Can See For Miles," "Won't Get Fooled Again," "Behind Blue Eyes," and "Tea & Theatre" were all performed without the orchestra.