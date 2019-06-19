93XRT is Your Home For The Rolling Stones This Friday

The Rolling Stones will be taking over Chicago this Friday when they kick off their No Filter Tour at Soldier Field and 93XRT is your home pre and post concert coverage.

The Stones will be our Friday Feature this week and we'll be getting you hyped for the show with XRT's Rolling Stones Fan Fest Broadcast live from Soldier Field from 4-7PM. Join Richard Milne and special guest Lin Brehmer as they broadcast live on the Stadium Green on the south side of Soldier Field. We'll have music, fun games, and food trucks prior to the Stones show at Soldier Field.

After the concert, turn on your radio or open the RADIO.COM app and listen to XRT as we'll Wrap Up Rolling Stones Friday by playing nothing but the Stones after the show.

Get ready one of the biggest concerts of the year Chicago.