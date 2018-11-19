The Rolling Stones Are Coming To Chicago

There's no finer phrase in the English language than "ladies and gentlemen, the Rolling Stones!"

On Friday, June 21st, The Rolling Stones will make their return to Chicago when they perform at Soldier Field. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, November 30th at 10 AM via RollingStones.com and ticketmaster.com.

The Chicago show comes as part of their No Filter Tour marking their first US Tour since 2015. You can see a full tour itinerary below.

Rolling Stones No Filter Tour

April 20th, 2019 – Miami Gardens, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

April 24th – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

April 28th – Houston, [email protected] NRG Stadium

May 7th – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

May 11th – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose Bowl

May 18th – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

May 22nd – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

May 26th – Denver, CO @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High

May 31st – Washington, D.C. @ FedExField

June 4th – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 8th – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

June 13th – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

June 21st – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

Enter here for your chance for a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Boston this June to meet and see The Rolling Stones live in concert on their 'No Filter' US Tour 2019!