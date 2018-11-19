The Rolling Stones Are Coming To Chicago
The Stones are back.
There's no finer phrase in the English language than "ladies and gentlemen, the Rolling Stones!"
On Friday, June 21st, The Rolling Stones will make their return to Chicago when they perform at Soldier Field. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, November 30th at 10 AM via RollingStones.com and ticketmaster.com.
The Chicago show comes as part of their No Filter Tour marking their first US Tour since 2015. You can see a full tour itinerary below.
Rolling Stones No Filter Tour
April 20th, 2019 – Miami Gardens, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
April 24th – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field
April 28th – Houston, [email protected] NRG Stadium
May 7th – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
May 11th – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose Bowl
May 18th – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
May 22nd – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
May 26th – Denver, CO @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High
May 31st – Washington, D.C. @ FedExField
June 4th – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
June 8th – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
June 13th – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
June 21st – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
