Watch Highlights From The Rolling Stones No Filter Shows In Chicago

The Rolling Stones took over Chicago as they opened their No Filter Tour with two excellent shows at Soldier Field.

In case you didn't make it to the shows or simply want to relive the memories, we've gathered up some fan-shot footage from both concerts.

"Gimme Shelter"

Video of Rolling Stones ~ Gimme Shelter ~ Chicago ~ 6/21/2019

"Miss You"

Video of The Rolling Stones Miss You Chicago June 26 2019 Soldier Field

"Start Me Up"

Video of The Rolling Stones Start Me up Chicago June 25 2019 Soldier Field

"Midnight Rambler"

Video of Midnight Rambler, The Rolling Stones, No Filter, Chicago, Soldier Field

"Monkey Man"