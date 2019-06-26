Watch Highlights From The Rolling Stones No Filter Shows In Chicago

Relive the magical two nights at Soldier Field.

June 26, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum
Features

The Rolling Stones took over Chicago as they opened their No Filter Tour with two excellent shows at Soldier Field.

In case you didn't make it to the shows or simply want to relive the memories, we've gathered up some fan-shot footage from both concerts.

"Gimme Shelter"

"Miss You"

"Start Me Up"

"Midnight Rambler"

"Monkey Man"

 

Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones