The Rolling Stones Will Let You Vote On Their Chicago Setlist

Just like they did for the opening show of the No Filter Tour, The Rolling Stones are letting you vote on a song to add to their setlist for their Tuesday night show at Soldier Field.

The band rolled out a list of four songs they're letting fans vote on to appear on Tuesday night's setlist. The choices are "Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)" from Goats Head Soup, "Harlem Shuffle" from Dirty Work, "Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)" from Some Girls, and "Monkey Man" from Let It Bleed.

Cast your vote here.