Watch The Rolling Stones Bring Out Gary Clark Jr. On Stage

The Rolling Stones have a long history of bringing out special guests during their concerts, but it wasn't until this weekend that they brought out their first guest on the No Filter Tour.

Gary Clark Jr. opened the show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts and was brought out by the Stones as a guest later on in the show. Clark Jr. joined the Stones to perform a rendition of the Eddie Taylor track "Ride 'Em On Down."

The song appeared on The Rolling Stones 2016 album of blues covers Blue & Lonesome.

Check out the special guest appearance below.