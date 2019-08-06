Watch The Rolling Stones Perform "Harlem Shuffle" For The First Time Since 1990

The Rolling Stones catalog digs so deep that they can play a song for the first time in 29 years and it makes the news.

Related: Rolling Stones Fans Show Us Their Best Mick Jagger Dance Impression

The Stones busted out the Dirty Work track "Harlem Shuffle" for the first time since August 25, 1990 when their No Filter Tour made a stop at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Watch it below.

Video of &quot;Harlem Shuffle (1st Time Live Since 1990)&quot; Rolling Stones@MetLife Stadium New York 8/5/19

Jumpin' Jack Flash

You Got Me Rocking

Tumbling Dice

Harlem Shuffle (Bob & Earl cover) (first since 25 Aug 1990)

Monkey Man (by request)

You Can't Always Get What You Want

B-Stage / Acoustic:

Let It Bleed

Dead Flowers

Sympathy for the Devil

Honky Tonk Women (followed by band introductions)

You Got the Silver (Keith Richards on lead vocals)

Before They Make Me Run (Keith Richards on lead vocals)

Miss You

Midnight Rambler

Paint It Black

Start Me Up

Brown Sugar

Encore:

Gimme Shelter

(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction