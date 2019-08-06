Watch The Rolling Stones Perform "Harlem Shuffle" For The First Time Since 1990
It was a moment 29 years in the making.
The Rolling Stones catalog digs so deep that they can play a song for the first time in 29 years and it makes the news.
The Stones busted out the Dirty Work track "Harlem Shuffle" for the first time since August 25, 1990 when their No Filter Tour made a stop at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Watch it below.
Jumpin' Jack Flash
You Got Me Rocking
Tumbling Dice
Harlem Shuffle (Bob & Earl cover) (first since 25 Aug 1990)
Monkey Man (by request)
You Can't Always Get What You Want
B-Stage / Acoustic:
Let It Bleed
Dead Flowers
Sympathy for the Devil
Honky Tonk Women (followed by band introductions)
You Got the Silver (Keith Richards on lead vocals)
Before They Make Me Run (Keith Richards on lead vocals)
Miss You
Midnight Rambler
Paint It Black
Start Me Up
Brown Sugar
Encore:
Gimme Shelter
(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction