Why The Rolling Stones Are One Of The Most Historically Significant Bands Of All Time

This is the first part of a five part series of conversation with 93XRT's Lin Brehmer & 670 The Score's Dan McNeil leading up to The Rolling Stones June 21st concert at Soldier Field.

"There are only a handful of days you wake up in your life and when your feet hit the floor in the morning and you can say, I'm going to spend the night with The Rolling Stones," 670 The Score's Dan McNeil exclaimed perfectly summarizing the excitement Chicago feels for The Rolling Stones tour opener at Soldier Field on June 21st.

"I'm pretty safe saying they're my favorite rock & roll band," Lin Brehmer added.

Brehmer & McNeil could chat for hours on end regaling tales of The Rolling Stones impact on their lives and those around them.

As a band as accomplished musically as the Stones, they've had an equally profound impact outside the world of music with McNeil citing the band as being one of the most culturally significant groups of all time.

Enjoy the conversation as Brehmer & McNeil discuss the historical significance of The Rolling Stones.