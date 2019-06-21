Here's The Merchandise The Rolling Stones Are Offering On The No Filter Tour

The Rolling Stones kicked off the No Filter Tour at Soldier Field and we got a sneak peek at all the merchandise their offering on the tour.

There was plenty of their iconic tongue logo found on various shirts, hats, poster, coffee mugs, and even a foam tongue you can use like a foam finger.

The Stones are playing to the local crowd in Chicago by offering Chicago Bears shirt with the Stones tongue logo replacing the Bears one.

(Photo Marty Rosenbaum)

We'll have to keep our eyes peeled to see if these shirts will get replicated with different teams logos as the Stones go city to city.

The show poster for the evening also featured the iconic tongue logo with little dots throughout giving off the effect as if it were a neon sign. This poster was dated just for the 6/21 concert. Like the football themed shirts, we'll have to check back and see if the Stones will be offering a new one on Tuesday evening in Chicago and as they head to new cities.