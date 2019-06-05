Rolling Stones Announce Chicago Tour Openers

The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour will be kicking off at Soldier Field in just a few weeks and the band just revealed who will be opening for them.

On June 21st, St. Paul and The Broken Bones will provide support with Whiskey Myers serving as the opening act on June 25th.

It's been a long road to get to the No Filter Tour opening show with the initial dates getting postponed due to Mick Jagger's heart surgery. However, Jagger appears to be back in shape and ready to get on stage again after he posted a video to his social media channels showing the Stones frontman going through a vigorous dance routine.

Take a look below to see the full No Filter Tour itinerary and the support acts for each show.

Rolling Stones No Filter Tour Dates & Support Acts

6/21 Chicago: St. Paul & The Broken Bones

6/25 Chicago: Whiskey Myers

6/29 Burl's Creek, ON: The Glorious Sons + The Beaches

7/3 Washington, DC: Ghost Hounds

7/7 Foxboro: Gary Clark Jr.

7/14 New Orleans: Ivan Neville's Dumpstaphunk with special guest The Soul Rebels

7/19 Jacksonville: The Revivalists

7/23 Philadelphia: Des Rocs

7/27 Houston: Bishop Gunn

8/1 E. Rutherford: The Wombats

8/5 E. Rutherford: Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real

8/10 Denver: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

8/14 Seattle: Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real

8/18 Santa Clara: Vista Kicks

8/22 Pasadena: Kaleo

8/26 Glendale: Kaleo

8/31 Miami: Juanes