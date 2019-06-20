Rapid Fire With Two Rolling Stones Fanatics

This is the fourth part of a five part series of conversation with 93XRT's Lin Brehmer & 670 The Score's Dan McNeil leading up to The Rolling Stones June 21st concert at Soldier Field.

Related: Advice For Someone Seeing The Rolling Stones For The First Time

When you've got two diehard Rolling Stones fans together, you have to grill them on the essentials. Favorite album? Favorite song?

We put Lin Brehmer & Dan McNeil on the hot seat to get their answers!