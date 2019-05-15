Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled 'No Filter' Tour Dates

The band will kick things off in Chicago on June 21st.

May 15, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum
The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour is back on.

After being put on hold due to Mick Jagger's heart surgery, The Rolling Stones have announced rescheduled tour dates beginning on June 21st in Chicago at Soldier Field. The Chicago dates were the last concerts on the initial No Filter Tour schedule, but will now serve as the opening dates for the band's 16 shows across North America.

Excitement has been building over the past few days as Jagger was given a clean bill of health by his doctors to resume touring. This followed with a video posted to his social media pages showing the Stones frontman working out in preparation for the tour. 

The decision to tour America wasn't made because of a new album release or to promote new material. Instead, it had been awhile since the band played the US and had the itch to return. "Let's play America man, you know, haven't done that in a while. Let's see the folks," Keith Richards told RADIO.COM in an exclusive interview.

"We just want to keep going. Just line us up and get us ready," Richards added.

Fans attending the No Filter Tour can expect a mix of Rolling Stones classics and surprises. When rehearsing for the tour, Mick Jagger told RADIO.COM that he has "to be ready for anything going into the rehearsal." 

The setlist you'll see this summer gets built based off their rehearsal sessions. "It's during that period that the show sort of forms itself and which songs are where," Jagger said.

You can find a full list of the Rolling Stones rescheduled tour dates below. Tickets purchased for all original dates are valid for the newly rescheduled dates.

Rescheduled Rolling Stones No Filter Tour Dates

JUN ‘19

21– Soldier Field Chicago, IL

25– Soldier Field Chicago, IL

29– Burl's Creek Event Grounds Ontario, Canada

JUL ‘19

03– FedExField Washington, DC

07– Gillette Stadium Foxboro, MA

14– Mercedes-Benz Superdome New Orleans, LA

19– TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, FL

23– Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA

27– NRG Stadium Houston, TX

AUG ‘19

01– MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

05– MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

10– Broncos Stadium at Mile High Denver, CO

14– CenturyLink Field Seattle, WA

18– Levi’s® Stadium Santa Clara, CA

22– The Rose Bowl Pasadena, CA

26– State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ

31– Hard Rock Stadium Miami, FL

