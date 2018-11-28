The Rolling Stones Add Second Chicago Concert

Due to overwhelming demand, The Rolling Stones have added a second and final show at Soldier Field on June 25 as part of their No Filter tour.

Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday at 10 AM CST via Ticketmaster.

The band's stage for the No Filter tour will feature four 75 foot towers of LED screen along with a catwalk that'll take the band deep into the audience.

Earlier this week, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards shared a glimpse into the setlist for the upcoming tour. Listen to that interview here.