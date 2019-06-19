The Rolling Stones Are Letting You Choose A Song For Their Chicago Show

If you could craft your own Rolling Stones setlist, what would be on it?

The opportunity will likely never come, but you can play a role in deciding a part of The Rolling Stones setlist when they play Soldier Field on June 21st.

Fans can vote to hear "Out of Control" from Bridges to Babylon, "When The Whip Comes Down" from Some Girls, "You Got Me Rocking" from Voodoo Lounge, or "Respectable" from Some Girls.

Which song has your vote? Let the Stones know by casting your vote here.