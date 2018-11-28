Here's How Much It Will Cost To See The Rolling Stones At Soldier Field

Excitement has been buzzing ever since The Rolling Stones announced their return to Chicago with a show at Soldier Field on June 21st. One thing has been missing since that announcement though.

How much it will cost.

With a litany of presales taking place prior to the general on sale this Friday (you can get more info about XRT's presale here), the first ones got underway today.

After waiting in line to get access to purchase tickets, I scoped out various seats around Soldier Field to see how much it would cost. Since Ticketmaster didn't publish the pricing for the show, I can't confirm whether or not these prices will be the same when tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.

Nevertheless, here's my findings on how much it'll cost you to see The Stones at Soldier Field based on today's presales. The prices shown are before taxes and fees.

A select number of $45.50 seats were available. These were in the last couple rows of the corner 400 sections on the West end of the stadium. If you move down further in these sections, you can find tickets for $65.50. These seemed to cover most of the seats in the 400 sections ranging from rows 9 to 34 in the corner and center of the stadium.

The first few rows of the 400 section ranged from $138 to $142. These were listed as platinum seats, which Ticketmaster states being based on the market according supply and demand.

Moving lower into the 300's I found tickets in sections 333, 330, and 323 all priced at $95.50. These sections are either directly facing the stage or on the West end of the field. Platinum options in the 300's included a ticket for $196 in section 332 row 3, $207 in section 334 row 2.

Many of the 200 level seats I found were either platinum seats, or associated with the band's VIP packages (more on that in a second. The platinum seats I found were $396 in the third row of section 210, and $420 for first row tickets in section 210.

The best seats available to me were in section B row 13, right behind the pit area stage left. The cost of this ticket was $1,013.

As I mentioned above, the band is offering several different VIP packages that come along with various perks. Plus, each package is aptly named after a Stones song.

The "Tumbling Dice" package was going for $199 and gets you seats in the first few rows of the 300 section. The seats I found were in sections 339, 338, 326, and 323. Along with a premium reserved seat, this package includes a custom digital photobook (with photo from the concert), exclusive VIP merchandise, and more.

Next was the "Paint It Black" package for $275. The only ticket I found in this package was in section 128. This package contains one excellent reserved seat, custom digital photobook (with photo from the concert), exclusive VIP merchandise, and more.

For $399, you could purchase a "Gimme Shelter" package with options available in the ninth row of section 208 or 210, or the tenth row of section 209. This package contains one awesome reserved seated ticket, custom digital photobook (with photo from the concert), exclusive VIP merchandise, and more.

The "Jumpin' Jack Flash" package was going for $699 and that landed me options in the 12th row of section 106 and the 14th row of section 106. This package promises one phenomenal second price reserved seated ticket in the lower level, commemorative set of lithographs, custom digital photobook (with photo from the concert), exclusive VIP merchandise, and more.

Next up was the "Brown Sugar" package for $849. This option had a ticket dead center in section C row 10. The whole package promises one amazing top price reserved seated floor ticket, commemorative set of lithographs, custom digital photobook (with photo from the concert), exclusive VIP merchandise, and more.

The top option is the "Start Me Up" package. I didn't see any options available for this package so I can't verify a price. However, the package contains one incredible top price general admission floor ticket in the ultra-exclusive No Filter Pit, commemorative set of lithographs, custom digital photobook (with photo from the concert), exclusive VIP merchandise, and more.

Again, these were all the tickets that were available during today's presale. I can't confirm that this will be the same pricing structure when tickets go on sale this Friday. However, this will give you a general idea of how much it'll cost if you're looking to sit in a specific area.