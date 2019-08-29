A night spent seeing The Rolling Stones is supposed to be a memory you'll carry with you for your whole life. For two men in Phoenix, it never came to be.

Phoenix's KPNX shared a story about two friends, Chuck Doxon & Charles Warner who purchased tickets to see The Rolling Stones at State Farm Stadium, but coudn't gain entry to the show because they didn't have a smartphone. Doxon purchased their tickets online through StubHub and received them via a mobile ticket transfer.

A mobile ticket transfer allows sellers to electronically transfer their tickets to the buyer. The buyer can access the tickets on their phone via a link sent through emails. Printing out the tickets won't let you gain admission to the event, you must show the tickets on your phone.

This presented a problem for Doxon & Warner as neither man owned a smartphone and had no idea it was a requirement to get their tickets. When they got to the stadium, they were unable to use the tickets they printed out.

Fortunately, Doxon received a full refund from StubHub after the ordeal.

A spokesperson for StubHub told KPNX, "we advise customers to review the type of tickets that they are purchasing before they click buy and if they have any issues, they should contact us for support as our team are always happy to help."