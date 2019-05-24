Find Out How You Can Score Free Rolling Stones Tickets

It's one of the biggest concerts of the summer and we've got your ticket in.

The Rolling Stones will be kicking off their No Filter Tour at Soldier Field on June 21st and XRT will be passing out tickets to the show. Listen in on Tuesday, May 28th, Wednesday, May 29th, and Thursday, May 30th as we'll be giving out tickets three times a day to see the Stones at Soldier Field.

We'll have two ways for you two win. First of all, be listening to 93XRT where we'll tell you whether to call in to win tickets, or text to win tickets. If we tell you to call in, dial 312-861-WXRT (9978) when you hear the cue for your chance to win. If we tell you to text, text the keyword to 59393 when prompted.

Want to know the times we're giving away tickets? We'll let you in on a little secret.

Just download the Radio.com app, favorite 93XRT, and make sure to turn on your notifications so you can get early access to the exact time to win. Listen during the specified hours for your chance to win a pair of the hottest tickets in Chicago.

Click here to view XRT's general contest rules.