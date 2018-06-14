Meet Your New Weatherman: Ryan Adams

Ryan Adams had one wish before he performed at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Coloroad. The opportunity to do the weather for news channel Denver 7.

Leading up to his stop in Denver, Adams released a song called "Denver7 (Piece of Heaven)" where he pleads with the station to do the weather.

Yesterday, he got his wish.

Apparanetly it's been a lifelong dream of Adams to do the weather. Watch below as he finally lives out his ambition of doing the weather on TV.