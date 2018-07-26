Ryan Reynolds Is Producing A Pot-Themed 'Home Alone' Spoof Called 'Stoned Alone'

Home Alone came out 28 years ago, perhaps it's time for an update? A new Ryan Reynolds project will be doing just that, but putting a pretty unique spin on it.

According to Deadline, Twentieth Century Fox is developing a new comedy titled Stoned Alone featuring Ryan Reynolds as a producer. The film will have a similar premise to Home Alone, but with a bit of a plot twist.

Deadline writes,

"It centers around a twenty-something weed growing loser who misses the plane for his holiday ski trip. He makes the best of things by getting high. Paranoia sets in and he believes he hears someone break into his house. Turns out thieves have broken in. Fully stoned and fueled by paranoia, he tries to thwart the thieves and defend his castle."

No word yet on when the film is scheduled to be released in theaters.