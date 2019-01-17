Carlos Santana On Woodstock 50th Performance - "Santana's Going To Be The House Band"

If you're attending Woodstock's 50th Anniversary festival, expect to see a whole lot of Santana.

Related: The Who Likely Won't Be Playing Woodstock's 50th Anniversary Celebration

Santana took part in a lenghty interview with Rolling Stone and is head over heels with excitement to be a part of the Woodstock 50th Anniversary festival that Live Nation is putting on. The main reason he's taking part in Live Nation's event in Bethel, NY rather than working with orignal Woodstock promoter Michael Lang is “they [Live Nation] have an amphitheater there."

However, Santana is eager to honor the spirit of the original Woodstock. "I’m going to invite whoever is still here, whether it’s Joan Baez or members from Sly Stone, and I’m going to play Santana music. Santana’s going to be the house band, but I want to be able to honor those who are still here," he said.

Fans can expect to see contemporary collaborations as well. Santana would like to "invite rappers like Common or Kendrick Lamar" to perform with him at the event.

It's not all about honoring the past at Woodstock 50 for Santana. He takes a cue from Miles Davis in this regard. "Santana’s very interested, like Miles Davis, into connecting with people from 7 years old to under 33. I don’t want to be just like a jukebox in the twilight zone, stuck in the Sixties,” he said.

Another reason to be excited about his upcoming performance? Santana says "there are very few bands who play like this now."

“With all respect to the other bands that I’ve ever been to within Santana, this is the band that consistently has more eruption, Mount Everest volcano music,” he said.