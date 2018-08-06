Saturday Morning Flashback: 1971 [Playlist]

WXRT's weekly time machine made the trek back 47 years to 1971. It was a year of the most magical and inspired music to come out in one 12 month period. From the Who, Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones hitting artistic peaks, to singer-songwriters like Elton John and Carole King. Man was still walking on the moon and, for the first time, driving the lunar rover. The voting age was lowered to 18 and Joe Frazier beat Muhammad Ali in a bruising 15 round fight at Madison Square Garden.

Here's the playlist for a knockout year....

James Gang - Walk Away

The Doors - Riders on the Storm

ke & Tina Turner - Proud Mary

Paul & Linda McCartney - Smile Away

Elton John - Levon

Rare Earth - I Just Wanna Celebrate

Muddy Waters - Caldonia

The Band - Life is a Carnival

Carole King - Will You Love Me Tomorrow

Led Zeppelin - Stairway to Heaven

Traffic - Light Up Or Leave Me Alone

Santana - No One To Depend On

Aretha Franklin - Spanish Harlem

David Bowie - Life On Mars

Moody Blues - Story in Your Eyes

Yes - Yours is No Disgrace

Allman Brothers - Statesboro Blues

Rolling Stones - Brown Sugar

Jonathon Edwards - Shanty

Alice Cooper - I'm Eighteen

Grateful Dead - Bertha

Lee Michaels - Do You Know What I Mean

The Who - Won't Get Fooled Again

Janis Joplin - Move Over

T-Rex - Bang A Gong (Get it On)

Marvin Gaye - Mercy Mercy Me

Jeff Beck - Situation

Badfinger - Baby Blue

Jethro Tull- Cross-Eyed Mary

John Lennon - Imagine