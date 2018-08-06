Saturday Morning Flashback: 1971 [Playlist]
Here's the playlist for a knockout year....
WXRT's weekly time machine made the trek back 47 years to 1971. It was a year of the most magical and inspired music to come out in one 12 month period. From the Who, Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones hitting artistic peaks, to singer-songwriters like Elton John and Carole King. Man was still walking on the moon and, for the first time, driving the lunar rover. The voting age was lowered to 18 and Joe Frazier beat Muhammad Ali in a bruising 15 round fight at Madison Square Garden.
James Gang - Walk Away
The Doors - Riders on the Storm
ke & Tina Turner - Proud Mary
Paul & Linda McCartney - Smile Away
Elton John - Levon
Rare Earth - I Just Wanna Celebrate
Muddy Waters - Caldonia
The Band - Life is a Carnival
Carole King - Will You Love Me Tomorrow
Led Zeppelin - Stairway to Heaven
Traffic - Light Up Or Leave Me Alone
Santana - No One To Depend On
Aretha Franklin - Spanish Harlem
David Bowie - Life On Mars
Moody Blues - Story in Your Eyes
Yes - Yours is No Disgrace
Allman Brothers - Statesboro Blues
Rolling Stones - Brown Sugar
Jonathon Edwards - Shanty
Alice Cooper - I'm Eighteen
Grateful Dead - Bertha
Lee Michaels - Do You Know What I Mean
The Who - Won't Get Fooled Again
Janis Joplin - Move Over
T-Rex - Bang A Gong (Get it On)
Marvin Gaye - Mercy Mercy Me
Jeff Beck - Situation
Badfinger - Baby Blue
Jethro Tull- Cross-Eyed Mary
John Lennon - Imagine