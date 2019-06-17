Saturday Morning Flashback: 1974 [Playlist]

Our trek to the distant past landed in 1974 for this week's Saturday Morning Flashback. The country witnessed the resignation of a President, Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth's home run record, The Godfather Part 2 became the first sequel to win the Best Picture Oscar.

We slowed down to 55 mph on the interstates, but on the music side there was no laying off the gas pedal, with landmark albums from Stevie Wonder, Joni Mitchell and Roxy Music released. Great debuts from Robert Palmer and Bad Company kept us all humming along with the radio blasting.

Here's the playlist...

Billy Joel - The Entertainer

Stevie Wonder - Boogie on Reggae Woman

Rolling Stones - It's Only Rock and Roll

Eagles - Best of My Love

Bad Company - Movin' On

Billy Preston - Nothing from Nothing

Meters - People Say

John Lennon - Whatever Gets You Through the Night

Jefferson Starship - Caroline

David Bowie - Rebel Rebel

The Who - Pure & Easy

Jim Stafford - Spiders & Snakes

J Geils Band - Detroit Breakdown

Doobie Brothers - Another Park Another Sunday

Kiki Dee - I've Got the Music in Me

Lynyrd Skynyrd - Call Me the Breeze

Joni Mitchell - Free Man in Paris

Bob Dylan - All Along the Watchtower (Live)

Ringo Starr - Oh My My

Steely Dan - Rikki Don't Lose That Number

Robin Trower - Day of the Eagle

O'Jays - For the Love of Money

Roxy Music - Out of the Blue

Dan Fogelberg - Part of the Plan

Supertramp - Dreamer

Grateful Dead - Scarlet Begonias

Eric Clapton - Willie and the Hand Jive

Elton John - The Bitch is Back

Robert Palmer - Sailing Shoes (Medley)