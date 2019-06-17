Saturday Morning Flashback: 1974 [Playlist]
Our trek to the distant past landed in 1974 for this week's Saturday Morning Flashback. The country witnessed the resignation of a President, Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth's home run record, The Godfather Part 2 became the first sequel to win the Best Picture Oscar.
We slowed down to 55 mph on the interstates, but on the music side there was no laying off the gas pedal, with landmark albums from Stevie Wonder, Joni Mitchell and Roxy Music released. Great debuts from Robert Palmer and Bad Company kept us all humming along with the radio blasting.
Here's the playlist...
Billy Joel - The Entertainer
Stevie Wonder - Boogie on Reggae Woman
Rolling Stones - It's Only Rock and Roll
Eagles - Best of My Love
Bad Company - Movin' On
Billy Preston - Nothing from Nothing
Meters - People Say
John Lennon - Whatever Gets You Through the Night
Jefferson Starship - Caroline
David Bowie - Rebel Rebel
The Who - Pure & Easy
Jim Stafford - Spiders & Snakes
J Geils Band - Detroit Breakdown
Doobie Brothers - Another Park Another Sunday
Kiki Dee - I've Got the Music in Me
Lynyrd Skynyrd - Call Me the Breeze
Joni Mitchell - Free Man in Paris
Bob Dylan - All Along the Watchtower (Live)
Ringo Starr - Oh My My
Steely Dan - Rikki Don't Lose That Number
Robin Trower - Day of the Eagle
O'Jays - For the Love of Money
Roxy Music - Out of the Blue
Dan Fogelberg - Part of the Plan
Supertramp - Dreamer
Grateful Dead - Scarlet Begonias
Eric Clapton - Willie and the Hand Jive
Elton John - The Bitch is Back
Robert Palmer - Sailing Shoes (Medley)