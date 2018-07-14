1974 Comes And Goes Again, Leaving Blown Minds In Its Wake!

By Frank E. Lee

It took an extra load of exotic matter to pry open the door into the 4th dimension, but 1974 was worth every erg. We enjoyed some 'heyday of Southern Rock' tunes, including a tribute song to the genre, a little bit of metaphysical boogie and stuff that was impossible to classify despite my best efforts. We relived the beginning of mind twists that the Cube of Rubik and Dungeons and Dragons started and remembered again the helicopter ride that took Nixon into resignation sunset after Watergate.

Here's the playlist:

"Motherless Children" by Eric Clapton

"Help Me" by Joni Mitchell

"Sweet Home Alabama" by Lynyrd Skynyrd

"In Crowd" by Bryan Ferry

"Keep On Smilin'" by Wet Willie

"Scarlet Begonias" by the Grateful Dead

"Bungle in the Jungle" by Jethro Tull

"Autobahn" by Kraftwerk

"The Bitch is Back" by Elton John

"All Along the Watchtower" by Dave Mason

"Hide in Your Shell" by Supertramp

"Dance Little Sister" by Rolling Stones

"Takin' Care of Business" by Bachman Turner Overdrive

"Boogie On Reggae Woman" by Stevie Wonder

"Fountain of Sorrow" by Jackson Browne

"Bad Company" by Bad Company

"Jackie Blue" by Ozark Mountain Daredevils

"Take Me To The River" by Al Green

"Rikki Don't Lose That Number" by Steely Dan

"Don't Eat the Yellow Snow" by Frank Zappa

"On the Border" by Eagles

"Some Kind of Wonderful" by Grand Funk Railroad

"Rebel Rebel" by David Bowie

"The South's Gonna Do It Again" by Charlie Daniels Band

"When Will I Be Loved" by Linda Rondstadt

"The Carpet Crawlers" by Genesis

"Train Kept A Rollin'" by Aerosmith

"I've Got the Music In Me" by Kiki Dee

"Whatever Gets You Through the Night" by John Lennon

"Junior's Farm" by Paul McCartney

"Oh Atlanta" by Little Feat

"Too Rolling Stoned" by Robin Trower