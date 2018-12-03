Saturday Morning Flashback: 1974 Playlist
Here's what was played...
By Johnny Mars
We rode the weekly time machine, Saturday Morning Flashback, to 1974, a tumultuous year where we saw the President resign his office and an heiress kidnapped by homegrown terrorists. There was a rumble and a bungle in the jungle and you had to learn to drive 55.
Mel Brooks made us laugh with send-ups of Western and Horror movies. And daredevils attempted to hurtle themselves over peaceful canyons. But the depth and breadth of the music never ceased.
Roxy Music - The Thrill of it All
John Lennon - Number 9 Dream
Linda Ronstadt - You're No Good
Joe Walsh - Time Out
Lynyrd Skynyrd - Sweet Home Alabama
Fleetwood Mac - Heroes are Hard to Find
Jethro Tull - Skating Away on the Thin Ice of a New Day
Muddy Waters - Trouble No More
Bachman Turner Overdrive - Roll on Down the Highway
Neil Young - Walk On
Steely Dan - Any Major Dude Will Tell You
The Raspberries - Overnight Sensation
Bad Company - Rock Steady
Lou Reed - Intro/ Sweet Jane
Stevie Wonder - You Haven't Done Nothing
Genesis - The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway
Elton John - Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me
David Bowie - 1984
Jefferson Starship - Ride the Tiger
Little Feat - Spanish Moon
Robin Trower - Bridge of Sighs
Eric Clapton - I Shot the Sherif
Bonnie Raitt - Angel From Montgomery
The Who - Long Live Rock
Rufus w/ Chaka Kahn - Tell Me Something Good
Sanatana - Mirage
Rolling Stones - Time Waits for No One
George Harrison - Ding Dong Ding Dong
Supertramp - Bloody Well Right
Joni Mitchell - Raises on Robbery
Eagles - Already Gone
Grateful Dead - U.S. Blues
Aerosmith - Seasons of Wither