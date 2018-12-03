Saturday Morning Flashback: 1974 Playlist

By Johnny Mars

We rode the weekly time machine, Saturday Morning Flashback, to 1974, a tumultuous year where we saw the President resign his office and an heiress kidnapped by homegrown terrorists. There was a rumble and a bungle in the jungle and you had to learn to drive 55.

Mel Brooks made us laugh with send-ups of Western and Horror movies. And daredevils attempted to hurtle themselves over peaceful canyons. But the depth and breadth of the music never ceased.

Here's what was played...

Roxy Music - The Thrill of it All

John Lennon - Number 9 Dream

Linda Ronstadt - You're No Good

Joe Walsh - Time Out

Lynyrd Skynyrd - Sweet Home Alabama

Fleetwood Mac - Heroes are Hard to Find

Jethro Tull - Skating Away on the Thin Ice of a New Day

Muddy Waters - Trouble No More

Bachman Turner Overdrive - Roll on Down the Highway

Neil Young - Walk On

Steely Dan - Any Major Dude Will Tell You

The Raspberries - Overnight Sensation

Bad Company - Rock Steady

Lou Reed - Intro/ Sweet Jane

Stevie Wonder - You Haven't Done Nothing

Genesis - The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway

Elton John - Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me

David Bowie - 1984

Jefferson Starship - Ride the Tiger

Little Feat - Spanish Moon

Robin Trower - Bridge of Sighs

Eric Clapton - I Shot the Sherif

Bonnie Raitt - Angel From Montgomery

The Who - Long Live Rock

Rufus w/ Chaka Kahn - Tell Me Something Good

Sanatana - Mirage

Rolling Stones - Time Waits for No One

George Harrison - Ding Dong Ding Dong

Supertramp - Bloody Well Right

Joni Mitchell - Raises on Robbery

Eagles - Already Gone

Grateful Dead - U.S. Blues

Aerosmith - Seasons of Wither