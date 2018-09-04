We Return To 1975 And Remove The Boring Parts

By Frank E. Lee

Once again, on Flashback, the laws of cause and effect were violated, calling into question our long held beliefs about the nature of reality and further weakening the basic fabric of space-time. But, it was all in good fun as we revisited the sonic smorgasbord that was...1975. Here's the playlist:

"Once Bitten Twice Shy" by Ian Hunter

"Beautiful Loser" by Bob Seger

"Cause We Ended As Lovers" by Jeff Beck

"Tonight's the Night" by Neil Young

"Love is the Drug" by Roxy Music

"Saturday Night Special" by Lynyrd Skynyrd

"Any World" by Steely Dan

"Rhiannon" by Fleetwood Mac

"Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy" by Elton John

"Sweet Emotion" by Aerosmith

"Lady Marmalade" by Labelle

"Young Americans" by David Bowie

"Simple Twist of Fate" by Bob Dylan

"Success Story" by the Who

"Magneto and Titanium Man" by Paul McCartney and Wings

"Love Is Alive" by Gary Wright

"Wish You Were Here" by Pink Floyd

"Heard It On the X" by ZZ Top

"Why Can't We Be Friends" by War

"Sister Golden Hair" by America

"Good Lovin' Gone Bad" by Bad Company

"Fire On High" by ELO

"I'm On Fire" by Dwight Twilley (no relation) Band

"Lively Up Yourself" by Bob Marley and the Wailers

"She's the One" by Bruce Springsteen

"Ten Years Gone" by Led Zeppelin

"One of These Nights" by Eagles

"Stand By Me" by John Lennon

"Rock and Roll All Night' (live) by Kiss

"My Little Town" by Paul Simon

"Sing a Song" by Earth, Wind and Fire

"Stranglehold" by Ted Nugent