Saturday Morning Flashback: 1975 [Playlist]
By Johnny Mars
We carved out a chunk of the past and relived 1975 on Saturday Morning Flashback this weekend.
It was a heady year for music with landmark albums from Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, David Bowie and Roxy Music. There were one-of-a-kind singles like Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody."
Saturday Night Live arrived on our televisions and Jaws was breaking records at the movies as the first blockbuster summer film. Bill Gates & Paul Allen started Microsoft and two guys named Steve were tinkering on computer systems eventually creating the Apple computer. Pet Rocks and Mood Rings were part of the conversation as well.
Here's some of what filled our ears that year...
Eagles - Lyin' Eyes
Bob Marley & Wailers - Rebel Music
James Taylor - How Sweet it Is
Led Zeppelin - Custard Pie
Steely Dan - Black Friday
Dwight Twilley - I'm on Fire
Bad Company - Shooting Star
Supertramp - Sister Moonshine
Ian Hunter - Once Bitten Twice Shy
Paul Simon - Still Crazy After All these Years
David Bowie - Fascination
Electric Light Orchestra - Nightrider
McCartney & Wings - Letting Go
Patti Smith - Gloria
ZZ Top - Blue Jean Blues
Chicago - Old Days
Manfred Mann's Earth Band - Spirits in the Night
Bruce Springsteen - Night
The Tubes - What Do Want From Life
John Lennon - Stand By Me
The Who - Slip Kid
Robert Palmer - Give Me an Inch Girl
Fleetwood Mac - World Turning
Bob Dylan - Tangled Up in Blue
Aerosmith - No More No More
Roxy Music - Both Ends Burning
Elton John - (Gotta Get a) Meal Ticket
Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody
Toots & The Maytals - Pressure Drop
Little Feat - All That You Dream
Doobie Brothers - Take Me in Your Arms