Saturday Morning Flashback: 1975 [Playlist]

By Johnny Mars

We carved out a chunk of the past and relived 1975 on Saturday Morning Flashback this weekend.

It was a heady year for music with landmark albums from Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, David Bowie and Roxy Music. There were one-of-a-kind singles like Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Saturday Night Live arrived on our televisions and Jaws was breaking records at the movies as the first blockbuster summer film. Bill Gates & Paul Allen started Microsoft and two guys named Steve were tinkering on computer systems eventually creating the Apple computer. Pet Rocks and Mood Rings were part of the conversation as well.

Here's some of what filled our ears that year...

Eagles - Lyin' Eyes

Bob Marley & Wailers - Rebel Music

James Taylor - How Sweet it Is

Led Zeppelin - Custard Pie

Steely Dan - Black Friday

Dwight Twilley - I'm on Fire

Bad Company - Shooting Star

Supertramp - Sister Moonshine

Ian Hunter - Once Bitten Twice Shy

Paul Simon - Still Crazy After All these Years

David Bowie - Fascination

Electric Light Orchestra - Nightrider

McCartney & Wings - Letting Go

Patti Smith - Gloria

ZZ Top - Blue Jean Blues

Chicago - Old Days

Manfred Mann's Earth Band - Spirits in the Night

Bruce Springsteen - Night

The Tubes - What Do Want From Life

John Lennon - Stand By Me

The Who - Slip Kid

Robert Palmer - Give Me an Inch Girl

Fleetwood Mac - World Turning

Bob Dylan - Tangled Up in Blue

Aerosmith - No More No More

Roxy Music - Both Ends Burning

Elton John - (Gotta Get a) Meal Ticket

Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody

Toots & The Maytals - Pressure Drop

Little Feat - All That You Dream

Doobie Brothers - Take Me in Your Arms