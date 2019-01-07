Saturday Morning Flashback: 1976 [Playlist]

By Johnny Mars

Saturday Morning Flashback recalled when America celebrated its 200th birthday. In addition to an overflow of red, white and blue, there were newly-minted bicentennial quarters and two- dollar bills. And it was your patriotic duty to use that new cash to buy new double albums from Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Peter Frampton and J Geils to let freedom rock!

Rolling Stones - Fool to Cry

Aerosmith - Last Child

ZZ Top - It's Only Love

Genesis - Your Own Special Way

George Harrison - Crackerbox Palace

Eagles - Victim of Love

Orleans - Still the One

Santana - Europa

Bad Company - Young Blood

Peter Tosh - Legalize It

Boz Scaggs - Lowdown

Thin Lizzy - The Boys are Back in Town

Paul McCartney/Wings - Let Em In

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers - Rockin' Around (With You)

Queen - Tie Your Mother Down

Al Stewart - On the Border

Bryan Ferry - Let's Stick Together

Bob Seger - The Fire Down Below

JJ Cale - Cocaine

J Geils - Give it to Me(Live)

John Sebastian - Welcome Back

Doobie Brothers - Wheels of Fortune

Stevie Wonder - Sir Duke

Heart - Dreamboat Annie

Tommy Bolin - Post Toastee

Jackson Browne - Here Come Those Tears Again

Steely Dan - Don't Take Me Alive

Steve Miller - Rockin' Me

Elton John - Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word

David Bowie - Stay

E.L.O - Tightrope

Blue Oyster Cult - (Don't Fear) The Reaper