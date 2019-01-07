Saturday Morning Flashback: 1976 [Playlist]
It was 1976 all over again.
By Johnny Mars
Saturday Morning Flashback recalled when America celebrated its 200th birthday. In addition to an overflow of red, white and blue, there were newly-minted bicentennial quarters and two- dollar bills. And it was your patriotic duty to use that new cash to buy new double albums from Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Peter Frampton and J Geils to let freedom rock!
Rolling Stones - Fool to Cry
Aerosmith - Last Child
ZZ Top - It's Only Love
Genesis - Your Own Special Way
George Harrison - Crackerbox Palace
Eagles - Victim of Love
Orleans - Still the One
Santana - Europa
Bad Company - Young Blood
Peter Tosh - Legalize It
Boz Scaggs - Lowdown
Thin Lizzy - The Boys are Back in Town
Paul McCartney/Wings - Let Em In
Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers - Rockin' Around (With You)
Queen - Tie Your Mother Down
Al Stewart - On the Border
Bryan Ferry - Let's Stick Together
Bob Seger - The Fire Down Below
JJ Cale - Cocaine
J Geils - Give it to Me(Live)
John Sebastian - Welcome Back
Doobie Brothers - Wheels of Fortune
Stevie Wonder - Sir Duke
Heart - Dreamboat Annie
Tommy Bolin - Post Toastee
Jackson Browne - Here Come Those Tears Again
Steely Dan - Don't Take Me Alive
Steve Miller - Rockin' Me
Elton John - Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word
David Bowie - Stay
E.L.O - Tightrope
Blue Oyster Cult - (Don't Fear) The Reaper