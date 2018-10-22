Saturday Morning Flashback: 1977 [Playlist]

By Johnny Mars

We rode the time machine back to 1977, a year that could easily be defined for marking Elvis Presley's death and the release of Star Wars. But it was an exciting and adventurous time for music lovers of every stripe.

The old guard had Fleetwood Mac releasing Rumours and Steely Dan giving us Aja. Kiss was voted the most popular band in America. A new, aggressive, urgent form, Punk, made its mark with debut albums from the Clash, Sex Pistols and the Damned. The new wave arrives with Talking Heads.Television and Elvis Costello. A movie about a working-class guy who lived for the weekend dancing at the disco turned the movie and its soundtrack into the apex of the Disco movement. It was enough to have us spinning in circles - without sychronized moves.

Here's the playlist to our trek back 41 years...

Eric Clapton - Lay Down Sally

Alan Parsons Project - I Wouldn't Wanna Be Like You

Thin Lizzy - Dancing in the Moonlight

Crosby, Stills & Nash - Shadow Captain

Muddy Waters - Mannish Boy

Lynyrd Skynyrd - That Smell

Randy Newman - Short People

Kinks - Life Goes On

Supertramp - Even in the Quietest Moments

Genesis (Live) - The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway

Elvis Costello - Watching the Detectives

Steely Dan - Black Cow

Cheap Trick - So Good To See You

Fleetwood Mac - Go Your Own Way

Pete Townshend/ Ronnie Lane - My Baby Gives It Away

The Clash - Police & Thieves

Steve Miller - Threshold/Jet Airliner

Dave Edmunds - Here Comes the Weekend

Jackson Browne - Running on Empty

Ramones - Rockaway Beach

Electric Light Orchestra - Sweet Talking Woman

Neil Young - Like a Hurricane

Gerry Rafferty - Right Down the Line

Bob Marley & The Wailers - Waiting in Vain

Peter Gabriel - Modern Love

Utopia - Love is the Answer

Talking Heads - Pulled Up

Billy Joel - Only The Good Die Young

Little Feat - Old Folks Boogie

David Bowie - Sound & Vision

Jimmy Buffett - Margariaville