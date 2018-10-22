Saturday Morning Flashback: 1977 [Playlist]
Back to '77 we go.
By Johnny Mars
We rode the time machine back to 1977, a year that could easily be defined for marking Elvis Presley's death and the release of Star Wars. But it was an exciting and adventurous time for music lovers of every stripe.
The old guard had Fleetwood Mac releasing Rumours and Steely Dan giving us Aja. Kiss was voted the most popular band in America. A new, aggressive, urgent form, Punk, made its mark with debut albums from the Clash, Sex Pistols and the Damned. The new wave arrives with Talking Heads.Television and Elvis Costello. A movie about a working-class guy who lived for the weekend dancing at the disco turned the movie and its soundtrack into the apex of the Disco movement. It was enough to have us spinning in circles - without sychronized moves.
Here's the playlist to our trek back 41 years...
Eric Clapton - Lay Down Sally
Alan Parsons Project - I Wouldn't Wanna Be Like You
Thin Lizzy - Dancing in the Moonlight
Crosby, Stills & Nash - Shadow Captain
Muddy Waters - Mannish Boy
Lynyrd Skynyrd - That Smell
Randy Newman - Short People
Kinks - Life Goes On
Supertramp - Even in the Quietest Moments
Genesis (Live) - The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway
Elvis Costello - Watching the Detectives
Steely Dan - Black Cow
Cheap Trick - So Good To See You
Fleetwood Mac - Go Your Own Way
Pete Townshend/ Ronnie Lane - My Baby Gives It Away
The Clash - Police & Thieves
Steve Miller - Threshold/Jet Airliner
Dave Edmunds - Here Comes the Weekend
Jackson Browne - Running on Empty
Ramones - Rockaway Beach
Electric Light Orchestra - Sweet Talking Woman
Neil Young - Like a Hurricane
Gerry Rafferty - Right Down the Line
Bob Marley & The Wailers - Waiting in Vain
Peter Gabriel - Modern Love
Utopia - Love is the Answer
Talking Heads - Pulled Up
Billy Joel - Only The Good Die Young
Little Feat - Old Folks Boogie
David Bowie - Sound & Vision
Jimmy Buffett - Margariaville