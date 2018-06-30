1979, The Year We Heard On A Walkman

Once again, we returned to territory that was familiar to some, hazy to others and undiscovered country for still more. In a year filled with political turmoil, invasions and hostage-taking, we focused on the music: a dazzling blend of traditional, jittery new wave, pop classics and every possible permutation. We rejoiced in technological achievements like spectacular Voyager 1 photos of Jupiter, the first compact disc prototype and the Sony Walkman, which let us ignore the outside world (sometimes at our own peril.) Here's the 1979 Frank E. Lee (image) and the playlist:

"I'm Bad, I'm Nationwide" by ZZ Top

"Sara" by Fleetwood Mac

"Volcano" by Jimmy Buffett

"Southbound Suarez" by Led Zeppelin

"I Zimbra" by Talking Heads

"Devil Medley" by Bruce Springsteen

"Evil Wind" by Bad Company

"Green Shirt" by Elvis Costello

"Comfortably Numb" by Pink Floyd

"The Bed's Too Big Without You" by the Police

"Rock Lobster" by the B52s

"All I Ever Wanted" by Santana

"London Calling" by the Clash

"Cracking Up" by Nick Lowe

"King of Hollywood" by the Eagles

"I Know What I Want" by Cheap Trick

"Shadow of a Doubt" by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

"Dance Away" by Roxy Music

"Someone's Looking At You" Boomtown Rats

"I Do the Rock" by Tim Curry

"Child of Vision" by Supertramp

"Candy-O" by the Cars

"Is She Really Going Out With Him" by Joe Jackson

"I Need a Lover" by John Cougar

"Dancing Barefoot" by Patti Smith Group

"Starry Eyes" by the Records

"My Sharona" by the Knack

"D.J." by David Bowie

"Lady Writer" by Dire Straits

"In the City" by Joe Walsh

"Low Budget" by the Kinks

"Bad Case of Loving You" by Robert Palmer