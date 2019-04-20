Saturday Morning Flashback: 1979 [Playlist]

Our weekly time machine took us back to 1979 on Saturday Morning Flashback.

Check out the entire playlist from the show.

Dave Edmunds - Girls Talk

Pink Floyd - Run Like Hell

Rickie Lee Jones - Danny's All Star Joint

The Police - Bring On The Night

B-52's - Rock Lobster

Led Zeppelin - Fool In The Rain

XTC - Making Plans For Nigel

George Harrison - Blow Away

John Cougar Mellencamp - Great Mid-West

Iggy Pop - I'm Bored

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers - Refugee

Moon Martin - Rolene

AC/DC - If You Want Blood (You've Got It)

Supertramp - Just Another Nervous Wreck

Ian Hunter - When The Daylight Comes

The Clash - Train In Vain

Prince - I Feel For You

Electric Light Orchestra - Don't Bring Me Down

Frank Zappa - Joe's Garage

Shoes - Tomorrow Night

Roxy Music - Ain't That So

Nils Lofgren - No Mercy

Elvis Costello - Accidents Will Happen

ZZ Top - Cheap Sunglasses

Joe Jackson - Baby Stick Around

Neil Young - Powderfinger

Eagles - Heartache Tonight

Bruce Springsteen - Devil Medley

The Kinks - Superman

Sniff 'N' The Tears - Driver's Seat

Talking Heads - Cities

Cheap Trick - Gonna Raise Hell