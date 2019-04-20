Saturday Morning Flashback: 1979 [Playlist]
Travel back in time with the sounds of 1979.
Our weekly time machine took us back to 1979 on Saturday Morning Flashback.
Check out the entire playlist from the show.
Dave Edmunds - Girls Talk
Pink Floyd - Run Like Hell
Rickie Lee Jones - Danny's All Star Joint
The Police - Bring On The Night
B-52's - Rock Lobster
Led Zeppelin - Fool In The Rain
XTC - Making Plans For Nigel
George Harrison - Blow Away
John Cougar Mellencamp - Great Mid-West
Iggy Pop - I'm Bored
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers - Refugee
Moon Martin - Rolene
AC/DC - If You Want Blood (You've Got It)
Supertramp - Just Another Nervous Wreck
Ian Hunter - When The Daylight Comes
The Clash - Train In Vain
Prince - I Feel For You
Electric Light Orchestra - Don't Bring Me Down
Frank Zappa - Joe's Garage
Shoes - Tomorrow Night
Roxy Music - Ain't That So
Nils Lofgren - No Mercy
Elvis Costello - Accidents Will Happen
ZZ Top - Cheap Sunglasses
Joe Jackson - Baby Stick Around
Neil Young - Powderfinger
Eagles - Heartache Tonight
Bruce Springsteen - Devil Medley
The Kinks - Superman
Sniff 'N' The Tears - Driver's Seat
Talking Heads - Cities
Cheap Trick - Gonna Raise Hell