A Great Decade Begins Anew

By Frank E. Lee

We returned again to 1980, the nexus of two decades, and experienced the usual temporal eddies that are characteristic of such branches in the chronal flow. We emerged relatively unscathed (although the Cubs and Sox records were slightly altered and a freak current enabled me to advise my younger self which hairstyles I should avoid.) We were also able to reminisce about the fashions of the day, the beginning of modern arcade games, and of course, enjoy lots of the years great music, including a successful smash from the Spud Boys of Akron. Here's the playlist:

"Boulevard" by Jackson Browne

"I Got You" by Split Enz

"Babylon Sisters" by Steely Dan

"Scary Monsters" by David Bowie

"Arc of a Diver" by Steve Winwood

"Generals and Majors" by XTC

"Turn It On Again" by Genesis

"Teacher Teacher" by Rockpile

"Could You Be Loved" by Bob Marley and the Wailers

"Video Killed the Radio Star" by the Buggles

"You Shook Me All Night Long" by AC/DC

"When the World Is Running Down" by the Police

"Whip It" by Devo

"Boys Don't Cry" by the Cure

"Skateaway" by Dire Straits

"Do You Remember Rock and Roll Radio" by Ramones

"Cool For Cats" by Squeeze

"It's Still Rock and Roll To Me" by Billy Joel

"Flesh and Blood" by Roxy Music

"Out in the Street" by Bruce Springsteen

"Late in the Evening" by Paul Simon

"Bad Luck Streak in Dancing School" by Warren Zevon

"Coming Up" by Paul McCartney

"Rough Boys" by Pete Townshend

"Gimme Some Lovin" by the Blues Brothers

"Emotional Rescue" by Rolling Stones

"You'll Accompany Me" by Bob Seger

"96 Degrees in the Shade" by Third World

"Turning Japanese" by Vapors

"All Night Long" by Joe Walsh

"Woman" by John Lennon

"Crosseyed and Painless" by Talking Heads

"Rock Love" by Utopia

"Cars" by Gary Numan