St. Helens Gets Hot, Pac-Man Is Born And There's A Miracle On Ice!

By Frank E. Lee

The new decade began with a year that featured some big natural events including one that I was able to see close at hand when Cascade range sweetheart Mount St. Helens became geologically active while I was rocking Seattle as a DJ at KZOK-FM. ("Helen Is Hot" t-shirts were on sale just a short distance from the caldera during my visit 3 months before the eruption, a microsecond in deep time. Close call!)

3M's new invention Post-it notes enabled us to keep track of the many things that we needed to do, including stockpiling quarters for gobbling rounds of Pac-Man and the US defeated the Soviets (no collusion!) and went on to win the ice hockey Gold Medal in the Winter Olympics.

In music, Springsteen released his double album epic The River, the Ramones Remembered Rock and Roll Radio and the Stones came to our Emotional Rescue. Join us once again for the sound and memories of 1980 this week on Saturday Morning Flashback. We head back at 9 am.

Photo: Frank E. Lee