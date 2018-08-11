1981 Sounds Better Than Ever!

By Frank E. Lee

We returned to 1981 once again this Saturday despite some heavy weather in the fourth dimension which resulted in some turbulence and a shattered headlight but no injuries. (Anyone knowing where we can get a lens for a 72 Chrono-master, please let us know.) As always, the music mix was a delightful mash-up of genres and tempos, heavy on the Stones (who spent some quality time here in 81,) the Police, and Genesis/Phil Collins, plus outliers like Kim Carnes, Rush, and Quarterflash. We relived a royal wedding and cheered the first flight of the space shuttle. Here's the playlist:

"I'm Shakin'" by the Blasters

"Under Pressure" by David Bowie/Queen

"Secret Journey" by the Police

"Love Action" by Human League

"The Voice" by Moody Blues

"Dancing With Myself" by Billy Idol

"Almost Saturday Night" by Dave Edmunds

"Harden My Heart" by Quarterflash

"Freeze Frame" by J.Geils Band

"Through Being Cool" by Devo

"A Woman In Love" by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

"In the Air Tonight" by Phil Collins

"This Is Radio Clash" by the Clash

"The Break Up Song" by Greg Kihn

"Won't Get Fooled Again" (live acoustic) by Pete Townshend

"That's Entertainment" by the Jam

"Trying To Live My Life Without You" by Bob Seger

"Message of Love" by the Pretenders

"Tom Sawyer" by Rush

"Champagne and Reefer" by Muddy Waters and the Rolling Stones

"Shake It Up" by the Cars

"Bette Davis Eyes" by Kim Carnes

"Tempted" by Squeeze

"Hang Fire" by the Rolling Stones

"Little T & A" by the Rolling Stones

"Edge Of 17" by Stevie Nicks

"I Fall Down" by U2

"I Can't Stand It" by Eric Clapton

"Trouble" by Lindsey Buckingham

"Another Tricky Day" by the Who

"Winning" by Santana

"We Got the Beat" by the Go-Go's

"De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da" by the Police

"Abacab" by Genesis