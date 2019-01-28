Saturday Morning Flashback: 1981 {Playlist]
It was a year of many firsts.
By Johnny Mars
We set the radio time machine to 1981 for this week's Saturday Morning Flashback. It was a year of many firsts.
First year of the Ronald Reagan Presidency, first woman on the Supreme Court, first Space Shuttle launch, first Raiders of the Lost Ark film. It was MTV's debut and Donkey Kong was a new video game we loved.
The first year of the 80's provided us with some artists who were "one and done" as well as some stellar debuts.
Here's the music that took us back 38 years ago....
Tom- Tom Club - Genius of Love
Stevie Nicks - Stop Draggin My Heart Around
Joe Walsh - Rivers (Of the Hidden Funk)
Police - Spirits in the Material World
Human League - Don't You Want Me
Donnie Iris - Ah Leah!
The Kinks - Better Things
The A's - A Woman's Got the Power
Phil Collins - I Missed Again
Pretenders - Talk of the Town
George Harrison - All Those Years Ago
Manfred Mann's Earth Band - For You
The Blasters - American Music
Tom Petty & Heartbreakers - Letting You Go
The Who - Don't Let Go the Coat
Lindsay Buckingham - Trouble
Red Rider - Lunatic Fringe
The Cars - A Dream Away
Rolling Stones - Waiting on a Friend
The Clash - Hitsville UK
Elvis Costello - Strict Time
Gary U.S. Bonds - This Little Girl
Neville Brothers - Fire on the Bayou
Greg Kihn - The Break Up Song
The Jam - Monday
Eric Clapton - Catch Me If You Can
U2 - Gloria
Roxy Music - Jealous Guy
Genesis - Man on the Corner
Santana - Primera Invasion/ Searching
Electric Light Orchestra - Hold on Tight
Devo - Working in a Coalmine
The Go-Go's - Our Lips are Sealed