Saturday Morning Flashback: 1981 {Playlist]

By Johnny Mars

We set the radio time machine to 1981 for this week's Saturday Morning Flashback. It was a year of many firsts.

First year of the Ronald Reagan Presidency, first woman on the Supreme Court, first Space Shuttle launch, first Raiders of the Lost Ark film. It was MTV's debut and Donkey Kong was a new video game we loved.

The first year of the 80's provided us with some artists who were "one and done" as well as some stellar debuts.

Here's the music that took us back 38 years ago....

Tom- Tom Club - Genius of Love

Stevie Nicks - Stop Draggin My Heart Around

Joe Walsh - Rivers (Of the Hidden Funk)

Police - Spirits in the Material World

Human League - Don't You Want Me

Donnie Iris - Ah Leah!

The Kinks - Better Things

The A's - A Woman's Got the Power

Phil Collins - I Missed Again

Pretenders - Talk of the Town

George Harrison - All Those Years Ago

Manfred Mann's Earth Band - For You

The Blasters - American Music

Tom Petty & Heartbreakers - Letting You Go

The Who - Don't Let Go the Coat

Lindsay Buckingham - Trouble

Red Rider - Lunatic Fringe

The Cars - A Dream Away

Rolling Stones - Waiting on a Friend

The Clash - Hitsville UK

Elvis Costello - Strict Time

Gary U.S. Bonds - This Little Girl

Neville Brothers - Fire on the Bayou

Greg Kihn - The Break Up Song

The Jam - Monday

Eric Clapton - Catch Me If You Can

U2 - Gloria

Roxy Music - Jealous Guy

Genesis - Man on the Corner

Santana - Primera Invasion/ Searching

Electric Light Orchestra - Hold on Tight

Devo - Working in a Coalmine

The Go-Go's - Our Lips are Sealed